H.R. McMaster has been insulting Trump in front of foreign leaders.

McMaster expressed his disapproval of Trump’s course to foreign officials during the lead-up to his trip to Germany. The general specifically said he’d disagreed with Trump’s decision to hold an Oval Office meeting in May with top Russian diplomats and with the president’s general reluctance to speak out against Russian aggression in Europe, according to the three foreign officials.

H.R. McMaster recently hired two of Ben Rhodes’ closest allies at NSC. Ben Rhodes is under investigation as part of the Susan Rice spying scandal.

McMaster refuses to get rid of Obama holdovers who spied in Trump.

Derek Harvey was the key figure when it came to the Middle East. He was against the Iran Deal and the funding of Palestinian Authority terror. He called out Islamic Jihad. He tried to force out the Obama holdovers running our foreign policy. And now he’s gone.

Meanwhile McMaster has fired pro-Trump loyalists including Robin Townley, Derek Harvey, and Adam Lovinger. Lovinger’s security clearance was pulled after he attended a bar mitzvah in Israel.

McMaster fired Rich Higgins for writing a memo criticizing Islamic terrorism.

Through the campaign, candidate Trump tapped into a deep vein of concern among many citizens that America is at risk and slipping away. Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed. … Islamists ally with cultural Marxists because, as far back as the 1980s, they properly assessed that the left has a strong chance of reducing Western civilization to its benefit.

McMaster promoted CAIR diversity outreach coordinator Mustafa Javed Ali to top role. Ali then blocked Ayaan Hirsi Ali from speaking at NSC.

Pro-Trump supporters removed from the NSC include Tara Dahl, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Robin Townley, Derek Harvey, and Adam Lovinger.

McMaster has been leaking information to Andy McCabe and personally attacking Trump’s family.

McMaster has insulted Hope Hicks, a loyal Trump ally who is also beloved by the base.

McMaster unsuccessfully attempted to oust Sebastian Gorka. Trump had to personally intervene, a story Jake Turx of Ami Magazine broke.

McMaster has called Trump’s “America First” foreign policy goals naive.

McMaster publicly corrects and contradicts Trump.

McMaster has been leaking information to David Petraeus and has had direct contact with George Soros.

McMaster wants a troop surge in Afghanistan.

